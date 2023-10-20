Rafah Crossing - From Egypt into Gaza - Construction efforts & a security contingent from the Israeli Military is on standby Next to the Gate

This posted early this morning, US. Still not open and no humanitarian aid able to across border.

Concurrently, with the construction efforts, a security contingent from the military is on standby next to the gate, most likely, they will either be escorting the caravan into Gaza itself or will secure the border crossing, but we will see.

A few hours earlier this posted:

CNN reports that the Rafah crossing, which was supposed to open today to aid trucks, is still closed due to disagreements between the Egyptian and Israeli sides.

Then:

Several Construction crews have entered the Palestinian and the Egyptian sides of the Rafah Border Crossing, and are now clearing the rubble, filling in the craters, and the likes, in order to enable safe transportation to Palestine.

After this video, this was posted:

The UN Secretary General, despite the huge number of protesters at the Rafah checkpoint, was able to break through the crowd, the media write

Guterres arrived at Egypt's border with the Gaza Strip to allegedly personally supervise the passage of the first trucks through the Rafah land crossing from Egypt to Gaza, which will deliver humanitarian aid to residents of the enclave.







