"Are We Microwaving ourselves Sick? (a taste of My Story)"

We’ve normalized something that should NEVER have been normal.

Constant exposure.

Devices on our bodies.

Signals running through our homes 24/7.

And then we sit back and wonder…

Why is everyone getting sicker?

Why are hormones off?

Why are reproductive issues rising?

Why does it feel like our bodies are under constant stress?

This clip says it bluntly:

👉 We are microwave-bombarding ourselves daily.

👉 And we’ve lost our common sense about it.

Here’s the truth most people don’t want to hear:

Your body is not broken.

It’s overwhelmed.

You don’t need another pill to mask symptoms.

You need to REMOVE what’s stressing your system in the first place.

That’s exactly what happened for me.

When I reduced my exposure…

When I gave my body a cleaner environment…

Things started to shift.

Energy. Clarity. Recovery.

Not overnight. But REAL.

This isn’t fear.

This is awareness.

And once you see it—you can’t unsee it.

If you’re serious about giving your body a fighting chance:

➡️ Reduce the radiation.

➡️ Create distance.

➡️ Use protection where it actually matters.

There ARE solutions.

And they’re simpler than you think.

👉 TrueShield.me

Start there.

Your body will thank you.