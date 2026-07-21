MRNA CANCER VACCINES ARE HERE! - Moderna Trials Begin As Cancer Rates Skyrocket!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the kickoff of mRNA cancer vaccine trials by Moderna.





Ironically, Moderna which admitted themselves in their papers shown in front of Congress that their mRNA covid vaccines cause cancer are now running a trial to "cure" cancer with mRNA.





mRNA notoriously leads to cancer cell growth in studies. 65% of new cancer cases received one or more Covid vaccines according to Croatian pathologists. Cancer cases in England have hit record highs. Billionaire cancer researcher and owner of ImmunityBio and The Los Angeles Times Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong claimed covid vaccines were likely causing the massive increase in cancer cases. The Former Japanese Minister of Internal Affairs Kazuhiro Haraguchi proved he got cancer from the mRNA covid vaccine with an independent review and study. A South Korean study of over 8 million people proved covid vaccines caused an increase in cancer risk across the board, in some cases massively.





On top of Moderna acknowledging their vaccines cause cancer, Pfizer was also caught withholding evidence of the presence of cancer-linked DNA in their covid vaccines (SV40) which came out in court.





Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla also claimed in May of 2024 that cancer "is our new covid." He spoke about how much money he could make off of cancer following the covid vaccines as they are themselves involved in cancer vaccine development using mRNA.





This is truly evil.





Meanwhile, our foods are being sprayed with cancer causing chemicals. Our water is toxified by hydrofluosilicic acid (industrial fluoride). Then these pharmaceutical corporations come in as a "solution" utilizing the very things that cause cancer in the first place to "cure" it. Insanity.





In this video, we delve into the dangers of mRNA cancer vaccines based on what acclaimed doctors are saying.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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