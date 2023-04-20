Tulsi Gabbard Joins The Sekulow Team

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Today, we’re adding an important voice to our show every week. Former presidential candidate, congresswoman, and soldier, Tulsi Gabbard, is joining the Sekulow team as our Senior Military and Political Analyst.
Every week, you’ll hear Tulsi’s take on issues that need and deserve to be highlighted with thought-provoking conversation.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2jfcg8-tulsi-joins-the-sekulow-team.html