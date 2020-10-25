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What Happens If They Kill Trump? [Chinese subtitle] 如果川普被深層政府刺殺，將會發生什麼事情？
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70 views • October 25, 2020
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈What Happens If They Kill Trump?〉，頻道「Darrin McBreen」，2019年10月17日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZR07eB7BvI
原影片出處：〈What Happens If They Kill Trump?〉，頻道「Darrin McBreen」，2019年10月17日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZR07eB7BvI
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