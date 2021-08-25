© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australian Parliament Member Begs America to FIGHT, New World Order Imminent _ Stew Peters Show
Follow
4
Share
Report
111 views • August 25, 2021
EXCLUSIVE! Craig Kelly is a member of the Australian government, one of only a couple standing up against tyranny, the prototype for the New World Order that has gripped the continent down under.
Kelly joins Stew Peters for a realistic look at what the rest of the world will see if we don't rise and fight back now!
www.StewPeters.tv
Kelly joins Stew Peters for a realistic look at what the rest of the world will see if we don't rise and fight back now!
www.StewPeters.tv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.