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Satan's Controlled Opposition Network
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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189 views • February 08, 2022
Breaking Babylon on NYSTV w/ John Hall and Jon Pounders
Live Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST
#BreakingBabylon

Controlled opposition at it's highest levels in government, media, and religion have captivated the masses to reform society through chaos. The Great Deception forces itself in all levels and venues. Only those who are focused on breaking the curse of Babylon on their lives will see past the agenda.

Clips from video by Martin Vrijland
https://youtu.be/FhgsT4IfqRQ
If I were the Devil: by Paul Harvey


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Keywords
biblechristianityfood shortagesscriptureprophesymark of the beastgiantsfallen angelsarchaeologynephilimfaminetranshumanismhybridsdays of noahthe great resetthe flood of noahtracking chips
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy