12 people beat man, strip him naked, steal everything in broad daylight on major NYC intersection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The latest incident of senseless and unopposed violence came as a dozen people hunted and beat down a 26-year-old male. They then stripped him nude, including his underwear, and stole everything he had. What makes this particular crime more concerning than most is that it happened in broad daylight at a busy Chinatown intersection in Manhattan and nobody in the area seemed to pay much attention.
The video is tough to watch as bystanders carried on with their days, intentionally ignoring the crime committed before them. This is Bill de Blasio's New York City. This is Andrew Cuomo's New York City. This the Democrats' New York City.
Many notable people like Andrew Yang are rushing to pick up the mantle left in the wake of Bill de Blasio's abysmal turn as mayor. Why? Because New York City is so bad today, it can't get any worse for the next mayor.