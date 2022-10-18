InfoWars - Roger Stone - I Would Get Behind a Donald Trump-Kanye West Ticket - 10-17-2022

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Roger Stone of https://stonezone.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to voice his support of a Donald Trump / Kanye West ticket in 2024.
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