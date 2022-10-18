InfoWars - Roger Stone - I Would Get Behind a Donald Trump-Kanye West Ticket - 10-17-2022

Roger Stone of https://stonezone.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to voice his support of a Donald Trump / Kanye West ticket in 2024.

Get up to HALF-OFF our hottest products during the Infowars Super Sale today!

Left-wing radicals are attempting to destroy Alex Jones via the court system! Please help Alex by making a donation to his legal defense at Saveinfowars.com to keep him in the fight! Don't let the NWO be successful with their latest weapon against Free Speech!

