InfoWars - Roger Stone - I Would Get Behind a Donald Trump-Kanye West Ticket - 10-17-2022
Published a month ago

Roger Stone of https://stonezone.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to voice his support of a Donald Trump / Kanye West ticket in 2024.

alex jonesinfowarskanye westroger stonedonald trump2024stone zone

