Toxic Crusaders (1992, Mega Drive)

Toxic Crusaders is a genre-mix developed by French company Infogrames and Sega, and published by Sega. It was only released in North America. The game is not identical to eponymous games on other platforms.



The game is based on the cartoon TV series of the same name. Toxic Crusaders are a gang of misfit superheroes who fight pollution. They are trying to prevent the Smogulans, extraterrestrials who thrive on pollution, and their army, called the Radiation Rangers, from turning Earth into a giant garbage dump.



The game can be played alone or in 2-player co-op. There are three characters to choose from: Toxie, NoZone and Junkyard.



For the most part the game is a beat'em up. You have two different kinds of attack and a jump. Destroyed objects and defeated enemies often leave behind power-ups. Most of them give you different attacks, but there also extra lives or rollerskates for faster movement. Sometimes, you can enter an enemy vehicle and use it for a certain amount of time. Some levels incorporate platforming, while some other levels are sidescrolling shoot'em up passages. While the power-ups look the same, they now give you different weapons, like a backs hot or homing missiles.

