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5G TARGETED ATTACKS VIA TOWER AND DEVICES. Nationwide 5G ACTIVATION Starts TODAY, 011922
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303 views • January 19, 2022
Nationwide rollout for 5G is scheduled on Jan.19, 2022. Like another planned attack? (119 mirrored 911)? Number Nazi's?
Mirrored video from, https://www.bitchute.com/video/fUByWa22y1OO/
TARGETED 5G ATTACKS VIA TOWER AND DEVICES
Mirrored video from, https://www.bitchute.com/video/fUByWa22y1OO/
TARGETED 5G ATTACKS VIA TOWER AND DEVICES
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