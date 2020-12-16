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Georgia Reloaded -- Shows Dan Crenshaw True Leader, Team Builder + President in 2024
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75 views • December 16, 2020
With the Georgia runoffs for the US Senate, the radical left is poised to take the nation down into the depths of hell should they wrest control of the senate.
Dan Crenshaw, former Navy seal and Texas congressman, has other ideas. He's putting a team together to campaign in Georgia, and a wonderful video with a sense of humor, and inspirational, called Georgia Reloaded, aimed at getting the turn out for the Republicans in the state of Georgia and win David Perdue and Kelly Löffler the runoffs.
He is fast showing himself to be a presidential contender in 2024, by building teams, his in leader ship skills, and sense of humor.
#GeorgiaReloaded Dan Crenshaw #Georgia runoffs
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Dan Crenshaw, former Navy seal and Texas congressman, has other ideas. He's putting a team together to campaign in Georgia, and a wonderful video with a sense of humor, and inspirational, called Georgia Reloaded, aimed at getting the turn out for the Republicans in the state of Georgia and win David Perdue and Kelly Löffler the runoffs.
He is fast showing himself to be a presidential contender in 2024, by building teams, his in leader ship skills, and sense of humor.
#GeorgiaReloaded Dan Crenshaw #Georgia runoffs
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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