Trump on Patrol & America’s Cultural Revolution w/ E.M. Burlingame

Get ready for a high-stakes episode of Joe Untamed, where we bring you straight to the front lines of America’s escalating challenges. We focus on President Trump taking to the streets in Washington, D.C., patrolling in response to surging crime while the National Guard and local police remain under federal oversight. This unprecedented action is a bold statement about leadership, accountability, and citizen safety—and it sets the stage for a deeper conversation about how cultural, societal, and institutional pressures are reshaping America.

Joining us is E.M. Burlingame, Special Forces veteran, tech entrepreneur, and global security expert, who draws chilling parallels between today’s cultural shifts in America and China’s Cultural Revolution. From attacks on traditional values and the nuclear family to the weaponization of media and education systems, E.M. will dissect how these forces are influencing public behavior, law enforcement, and community safety. Using his experience in counterinsurgency, brain health research, and global security operations, he’ll help listeners understand how societal engineering, ideological pressure, and policy decisions are converging to create real-world consequences across the nation.

Todays show goes beyond the headlines to connect action with analysis. From Trump’s patrols in D.C. to the psychological and cultural impacts of America’s ongoing revolution, listeners will gain a unique perspective on leadership, social dynamics, and the strategies citizens can use to protect their communities. With E.M. Burlingame’s expert insights illuminating the systemic forces at play, this episode provides not just reporting, but a clear framework for understanding and engaging with the rapidly evolving cultural and security landscape in America.





https://x.com/joeoltmannx





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





https://untamednation.com/





Support the Untamed Sponsors!





How Untamed can help protect YOUR savings! Learn more today at Untamedgold.com #goldcopartner





Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products









Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW





Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help