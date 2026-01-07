Attention Humanity: God has Returned as the Spirit of Truth! The Book of the True Life Lesson 8.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum.





Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called "spokespeople" and "golden pens".





"In my Manifestation through Jesus, I Announced to you the Coming of the Holy Spirit and people thought that it was a Divinity that, being in God, was not known to them, without being able to understand that, by Speaking to you of the Holy Spirit, I was Speaking to you of the only God, who was Preparing the time in which he was to Communicate spiritually with humanity through human understanding.

In these Teachings I am entrusting you with the Sword of Light and Truth so that you can fight with it in the battle that I have so often Announced to you, and once again I Tell you that these weapons that I entrust to you are of love and justice, forgiveness and charity for your brothers and sisters."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 8, Verses 4-5





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 8 of 366:





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James