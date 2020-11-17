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FULL SHOW: President Trump Announces He Won Election, As Evidence Of Voter Fraud Pours In
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29 views • November 17, 2020
Owen Shroyer returns to studio for the first time since launching the Stop The Steal Caravan and touring the nation before landing Washington D.C.. He thanks the audience for the support and recalls some of the highlights. Jim Hoft joins to breakdown the latest evidence in the clear election theft by the deep state and the Democrats. The latest tyranny proposed by Anthony Fauci and the Democrats has been announced. Callers weigh in on the historical march in D.C. led by Alex Jones and Owen on Saturday. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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