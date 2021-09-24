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Nervous Chinese Officials Ban Crypto Currencies as Evergrande Teeters on Edge
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161 views • September 24, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, shocking news out of China, as the debacle taking place with Evergrande has now prompted Communist China to put up a Great Digital Wall, forbidding all crypto transactions in the nation.
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is under attack by the left for his opposition to the vaccine mandate, and for picking up dead animals on the road. COVID media darling Dr. Leanna Wen makes some confusing statements regarding the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/24/21)
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is under attack by the left for his opposition to the vaccine mandate, and for picking up dead animals on the road. COVID media darling Dr. Leanna Wen makes some confusing statements regarding the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated.
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/24/21)
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