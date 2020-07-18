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Intermittent Fasting: Supplementing While Fasting
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56 views • July 18, 2020
Dr. Group answers some of the top questions about the effects to intermittent fasting!
If you have a question, let us know in the comments.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/?...
Read our Health Articles:
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Read more about Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
If you have a question, let us know in the comments.
-------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/?...
Read our Health Articles:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/n...
Read more about Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center, and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only, and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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