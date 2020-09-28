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Truth Music - Silent Running the Never Ending War of Terror
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35 views • September 28, 2020
Mike & the Mechanics produced the Music in this video song title is Silent Running
a oddly prophetic song about America waiting in fear to fight those who run the war
machine using their own Government to destroy the world killing millions of people.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
a oddly prophetic song about America waiting in fear to fight those who run the war
machine using their own Government to destroy the world killing millions of people.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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