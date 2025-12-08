BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EU Hits Elon w/ $150 Mil Fine | Israel Doubles Down on US Evangelical Political Pressure 12/7/25
16 views • 22 hours ago

World News Report: EU hits Elon Musk’s X with 120 million Euro fine for breaching bloc’s social media law. Israel Doubles Down on US Evangelical Political Pressure. Israel hand-picked 1,000 US pastors to attend a conference in Israel on how and why they need to influence their congregations in Israel's favor. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/eu-hits-elon-with-fine/

israeltwitterworld newseuropean uniontodays newseuxelonpastors go to israel
