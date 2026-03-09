US military destroyed another alleged drug cartel boat in the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean as part of Operation 'Southern Spear'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The American military destroyed another drug cartel boat in the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean as part of Operation "Southern Spear".
6 killed in boat strike in Eastern Pacific
The U.S. military said it killed six men Sunday in a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean as part of the Trump administration's campaign against alleged traffickers.