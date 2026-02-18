BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Glyphosate is DRYING YOU UP Since Also Used as a Dessicant/Drying-Agent to Synchronize Crop Harvest
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
55 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 2 days ago

Video going over all things related to hydration, water purity, re-structuring, conservation, & MORE by Danny Tseng, Founder/CEO of

https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

& author of upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," which you can get a sneak-peek into at any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to stay well-hydrated & get all of the items mentioned, re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, visit

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

, & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission


To get $ back on your bill$, visit:

https://greensunshinepower.justviv.com

& watch videos at:

https://youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney

To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

To kill microorganisms in grey or suspect h2o w/ 200 ppm of hypochlorous acid (chemical name: HOCl), visit

https://TryHypo.com/HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

View COVID-19 test results, the HypoChlorous Co.'s pool flyer, & MORE @

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

TryHypo.com

View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry

To learn how to be your own utility co. so we can use less natural gas which pollutes ground water due to "fracking," watch videos at

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

OR

https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid


To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey


Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/

https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp

To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada

To view a list of over 35 products & services to help you be more energy independent & self-reliant, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGmenu

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGofferings

Contact my COO, [email protected]

if no timely response:

334.530.9045

If you own a non-residential building anywhere in the world, fill-out https://tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation

& learn how to be more "green" & having more CA$H-flow at:

https://tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu

&

https://youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany

Learn more about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuering, & maximizing intracellular hydration at:

https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of

tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

To learn about the mitochondrial benefits of drinking structured/coherent water, visit

https://tinyurl.com/CoherentWater101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/StructuredWaterBenefits

Keywords
gerald pollackfourth phase of waterdr jack krusebest water restructuring device
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A pillar of drug safety crumbles: FDA drops two-study rule

A pillar of drug safety crumbles: FDA drops two-study rule

Willow Tohi
Top 12 low-carb vegetable options that maximize phytonutrient absorption

Top 12 low-carb vegetable options that maximize phytonutrient absorption

Lance D Johnson
Invisible Storm: The silent war on your air, food and freedom — and how to fight back

Invisible Storm: The silent war on your air, food and freedom — and how to fight back

Belle Carter
Coffee&#8217;s health boost: The antioxidants that make your daily cup a longevity elixir

Coffee’s health boost: The antioxidants that make your daily cup a longevity elixir

Belle Carter
The hidden dangers of fruit juice: Why your &#8220;healthy&#8221; drink may be harming you

The hidden dangers of fruit juice: Why your “healthy” drink may be harming you

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Dark chocolate: The bittersweet truth about its health effects

Dark chocolate: The bittersweet truth about its health effects

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy