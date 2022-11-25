Create New Account
Ice Station Europe | Energy costs to challenge Europeans in winter
Published Friday |

Posted 22November2022 iEarlGreyTV:

The current energy crisis in Europe seems to have long-lasting implications. Though governments promote renewable energy, fuel from Russia seems to be not so easily substituted. Besides, gas prices affect other industries, like fertilizer production. Hereditary farmer Pascal Strabach admits that many of his colleagues whose farms have been handed down from parents to children over the centuries now face growing debts and must sell their land. Does agriculture have a future in Europe?

Farming, Europe, Sanctions, Small business, EU, Government Regulation, Gas, fertilizer production,

Keywords
