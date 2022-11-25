Ice Station Europe | Energy costs to challenge Europeans in winter

Posted 22November2022 iEarlGreyTV:
The current energy crisis in Europe seems to have long-lasting implications. Though governments promote renewable energy, fuel from Russia seems to be not so easily substituted. Besides, gas prices affect other industries, like fertilizer production. Hereditary farmer Pascal Strabach admits that many of his colleagues whose farms have been handed down from parents to children over the centuries now face growing debts and must sell their land. Does agriculture have a future in Europe?
Farming, Europe, Sanctions, Small business, EU, Government Regulation, Gas, fertilizer production,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.