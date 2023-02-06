2/05/2023 -- Massive M7.8 (M8.1) Earthquake strikes Central Turkey / South Europe -- SEISMIC UNREST

Feb 5, 2023 / Feb 6, 2023 (local time just after 1am).
The largest earthquake in years, M7.8 to M8.1 has struck South Central Turkey next to the Syria border (directly along the plate boundary).
Additionally multiple M6.5 range earthquakes (two of them) struck 30 and 60 miles to the West , totaling three large earthquakes within a few minutes time along the whole boundary between Turkey and the African Plate.
This is likely a devastating earthquake for Turkey, help will likely be needed as many of the nearby cities are stone stack cinder block multi-story buildings.
Much love to the people of Turkey.
The warning for Turkey was for M6.0.. instead a M7.8 to M8.1 struck, this is FAR GREATER than I was looking for unfortunately.
I will issue new watch locations on top of this videos warned spots in Europe.
A new video will be made in the next few hours.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.