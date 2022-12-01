Now that the second coming of the Lord is at hand, will you support one faith Christian radio before the elite Malthusian religions of men destroys us with their overpopulation agenda?

THE SECOND COMING OF CHRIST IS AT HAND Rev. 22:20, MEANING THAT THE WAYS OF GOD ARE BACK! Satan, the man of sin, while pretending to be God Rom. 5:12-21; 2 Thess. 2:4 lied and said we could be like God and give to men bibles and religions Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11. Men cannot be like God, we always have our thumbs on the scales of justice. It is not in us to guide our paths much less guide others Jer. 10:23. It would be pure evil to play God and play church if it was not our job to eat of the tree of knowledge of good and evil Rom. Men's leadership jobs when we have fallen away from the ways of God have been to fail so that we would point to the need for the perfect preacher, shepherd, king, etc. all! It is why you read about men's sins and failures in the Bible. Every man that ever lived illustrates our need for the perfect Savior! The Lord has stepped back and hid His face, power, glory, majesty, and Bible. Satan, the man of sin, has been ruling over this world by convincing us to eat the fruits of subjective truth and Malthusian pseudo-science Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; Rom. 5:12-21 https://rumble.com/embed/pj.v1to6s2/. All of this has been so we could patiently suffer while learning the difference between good and evil without having to pay the spiritual price for our education Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Job; James 5:7-11. Have you learned yet that the moral standards of men do not work? Are you ready for the second coming of Christ?

There is a good reason why we could not understand the bibles of men, if we could have understood them they couldn't have existed, and we couldn't have been free moral agents and learned, for ourselves, what evil is!

He allowed Satan to seal up the Bible with his lies, and rule over this world until it was fully populated, and we had learned our lessons.

In these last days or end times for the ways of men, the perfect preacher is back Heb. 1:2 breaking the seven seals/lies of Satan which restore the supernatural objective truth Word of God - the wisdom from above being restored over 40 years, that He will rule over the earth with from heaven, is a miraculous event Rev. 5:1; Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21. Over the next 40 years, we will come to understand the prophecy of Christ Rev. 22:18 as we prepare for the great and terrible day of the Lord - the second coming of the Lord. We will understand the keys to the kingdom. The Lord's Day, Judgement day, the Lord's Sabbath, the great and notable day of the Lord is God's one day on the thousand-year kingdom divided into two ages Eph. 2:7, by the ways of men 2 Peter 3:8.

The only way to win this war is to be poor in spirit - to know you need the ways of God - and hunger and thirst after righteousness. Acquire a copy or listen to the audio of the Perfect Law of Liberty. We have it, in part, as it will be fully restored for the second age of the Lord's Day Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12.

