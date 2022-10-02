Libtard Actress kisses the Ring of the Vaxx with those big valuptuous lips. She was really pretty until her face froze up. How can there be this many stupid people in the World ? I just don't get it

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She is thanking the Vaxx Gods. I've had Bells Paulsey. It sucks big time. I could not even blink in one eye and I had to tape it shut at night to sleep. I mean it really sucked. I went to physical therapist and accupucturists I thought it would never go away. And it did after 6 months. This was the worst 6 months of my life. I mean it really sucked. Big Time .