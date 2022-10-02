Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Libtard Actress kisses the Ring of the Vaxx with those big valuptuous lips. She was really pretty until her face froze up. How can there be this many stupid people in the World ? I just don't get it
174 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago |

She is thanking the Vaxx Gods. I've had Bells Paulsey. It sucks big time.  I could not even blink in one eye and I had to tape it shut at night to sleep.  I mean it really sucked.  I went to physical therapist and accupucturists I thought it would never go away.  And it did after 6 months. This was the worst 6 months of my life.  I mean it really sucked. Big Time .

Keywords
bellsvaxxpaulsey

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket