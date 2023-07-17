Top 20 Crypto countdown for 2023 and beyond

Top 20 Crypto
1. Qortal
2. EPIC Cash
3. Monero
4. Stellar
5. Zcash
6. Bitcoin
7. Ethereum
8. Polkadot
9. Basic Attention Token
10. Solana
11. Cosmos
12. Quant
13. Chainlink
14. Ravencoin
15. Filecoin
16. Litecoin
17. Ripple
18. Tron
19. Dogecoin
20. Avalanche
