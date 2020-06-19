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Vaccines are Killing Children: World Health Organization admits Vaccines are killing Kids
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89 views • June 19, 2020
No parents has ever been told that Vaccines contain ingredients that are toxic and some even deadly to the brain and body. Most have just accepted that Vaccines are safe as they trust their doctor. Many parents have filed reports to the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System ( VAERS ) for compensation for their Vaccine injured, damaged, paralyzed and dead children but you won't hear this from the Mainstream Media because their job is to report lies and cover up the truth.
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