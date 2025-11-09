BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Proverbs 3:3-5, 20251108
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
29 followers
6 views • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

My Beloved, Imitate Me As I Diligently Fear And Obey JEHOVAH, And Generously Pay My Tithes/Offerings Which Bring Health To My Body:

O my Heavenly, Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Righteous Father, and EL SHADDAI, The LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY in Genesis 17:1; 28:3; and 35:11! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, and my Emmanuel, The LORD YAHWEH, who is always with me in Matthew 1:23 paid to redeem me on Calvary’s Cross.

Thank You, Heavenly Father that Your Holy Spirit continues to admonish me to:

3.    Let not mercy and truth forsake me: bind them about my neck; write them upon the table of my heart:

4.    So shalt I find favor and good understanding in Your sight, my EL SHADDAI, The LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY, men and women, as I

5.    Trust in You with all my heart; and lean not unto my own understanding.

My EL SHADDAI, The LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY, thank you for the amazing Gift of Grace, 

* * * *

Worship our EL-ELYON, the HIGHEST JEHOVAH with us: 

Click below to learn more and join us:

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected] 

