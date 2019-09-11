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How to Make Indoor Water Garden From Recycled Materials | indoor hydroponic gardening//GREEN PLANTS
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65 views • September 11, 2019
How to Make Indoor Water Garden From Recycled Materials//GREEN PLANTS.
Growing plants in water without soil, indoor hydroponic gardening.
Small freshwater gardens are easy to create and simple to care.
Things to make these Indoor Water Garden
- Old Waste plastic bottles/ Glass bottles / storage containers/jars
- Gravel stones
- Fresh water
- Water plants/ suitable indoor water plants
Plants-Money plant/Pothos, Spider plant, Arrowhead plant, Lucky bamboo, Marsh pennywort plant
Making indoor water garden
- Prepare the bottles/containers for small water garden
- Rinse the gravels with fresh water / completely clean the dust and dirt
- Then add base layer in a few inches of gravels stones to the bottom of the bottles.
- Next set and tuck the plant roots into the gravels.
- Add/Fill water to the garden
- After all keep them in indirect light places/indoor places
Maintenance Indoor Water Garden
- Change water once a week.
- This water garden should receive bright indirect light do not place them in direct sunlight.
Growing plants in water without soil, indoor hydroponic gardening.
Small freshwater gardens are easy to create and simple to care.
Things to make these Indoor Water Garden
- Old Waste plastic bottles/ Glass bottles / storage containers/jars
- Gravel stones
- Fresh water
- Water plants/ suitable indoor water plants
Plants-Money plant/Pothos, Spider plant, Arrowhead plant, Lucky bamboo, Marsh pennywort plant
Making indoor water garden
- Prepare the bottles/containers for small water garden
- Rinse the gravels with fresh water / completely clean the dust and dirt
- Then add base layer in a few inches of gravels stones to the bottom of the bottles.
- Next set and tuck the plant roots into the gravels.
- Add/Fill water to the garden
- After all keep them in indirect light places/indoor places
Maintenance Indoor Water Garden
- Change water once a week.
- This water garden should receive bright indirect light do not place them in direct sunlight.
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