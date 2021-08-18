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Best & Taylor Intel (8/18/2021): Madness In the Matrix — Afghanistan Trojan Horse?
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40 views • August 19, 2021
Chaos, Madness, Deceptions and Delusions As God Is Removed From Earth
When one abandons the Creator, there is a slow spiral down the abyss to ruin. At this point, one would think that people would return to their Bibles to find out what is wrong, but the reverse appears to be true. The Jeremiah drought is now expanding in America as major prophecies are being fulfilled all around us. The SIGNS are everywhere that Daniel’s 70th week is about to commence. Signs of the approach of the Destroyer are increasing, yet the world sleeps on. War threats increase and soon peace will be taken from the world. The hoax or all hoaxes continues unabated as the New World Order emerges and the 4th Beast of Daniel gains almost total control over the entire world through their sorceries and more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
When one abandons the Creator, there is a slow spiral down the abyss to ruin. At this point, one would think that people would return to their Bibles to find out what is wrong, but the reverse appears to be true. The Jeremiah drought is now expanding in America as major prophecies are being fulfilled all around us. The SIGNS are everywhere that Daniel’s 70th week is about to commence. Signs of the approach of the Destroyer are increasing, yet the world sleeps on. War threats increase and soon peace will be taken from the world. The hoax or all hoaxes continues unabated as the New World Order emerges and the 4th Beast of Daniel gains almost total control over the entire world through their sorceries and more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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