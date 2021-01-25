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"Faith of our Fathers" by F.W. Faber & H.F. Hemy with Meg Rayborn Dawson for MegzMuzik
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10 views • January 25, 2021
"Faith of our fathers, living still
Inspite of dungeon, fire and sword
O how our hearts beat high with joy
whene'er we hear that glorious word
Our fathers chained in prisons dark
were still in heart and conscience free
and blest would be their children's fate
if we, like them, could die for Thee
Refrain:
Faith of our fathers, Holy faith
we will be true to Thee till death
Faith of our fathers, we will strive
to win our nation unto Thee
and through the truth that comes from God
mankind shall then indeed be free
Faith of our fathers, we will love,
Both friend and foe, in all our strife
and preach Thee, too, as love knows how
by kindly words and virtuous life
Inspite of dungeon, fire and sword
O how our hearts beat high with joy
whene'er we hear that glorious word
Our fathers chained in prisons dark
were still in heart and conscience free
and blest would be their children's fate
if we, like them, could die for Thee
Refrain:
Faith of our fathers, Holy faith
we will be true to Thee till death
Faith of our fathers, we will strive
to win our nation unto Thee
and through the truth that comes from God
mankind shall then indeed be free
Faith of our fathers, we will love,
Both friend and foe, in all our strife
and preach Thee, too, as love knows how
by kindly words and virtuous life
Keywords
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