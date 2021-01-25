"Faith of our Fathers" by F.W. Faber & H.F. Hemy with Meg Rayborn Dawson for MegzMuzik

"Faith of our fathers, living still

Inspite of dungeon, fire and sword

O how our hearts beat high with joy

whene'er we hear that glorious word



Our fathers chained in prisons dark

were still in heart and conscience free

and blest would be their children's fate

if we, like them, could die for Thee



Refrain:

Faith of our fathers, Holy faith

we will be true to Thee till death



Faith of our fathers, we will strive

to win our nation unto Thee

and through the truth that comes from God

mankind shall then indeed be free



Faith of our fathers, we will love,

Both friend and foe, in all our strife

and preach Thee, too, as love knows how

by kindly words and virtuous life