BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Faith of our Fathers" by F.W. Faber & H.F. Hemy with Meg Rayborn Dawson for MegzMuzik
MegzMuzik
MegzMuzik
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • January 25, 2021
"Faith of our fathers, living still
Inspite of dungeon, fire and sword
O how our hearts beat high with joy
whene'er we hear that glorious word

Our fathers chained in prisons dark
were still in heart and conscience free
and blest would be their children's fate
if we, like them, could die for Thee

Refrain:
Faith of our fathers, Holy faith
we will be true to Thee till death

Faith of our fathers, we will strive
to win our nation unto Thee
and through the truth that comes from God
mankind shall then indeed be free

Faith of our fathers, we will love,
Both friend and foe, in all our strife
and preach Thee, too, as love knows how
by kindly words and virtuous life
Keywords
freedomgod bless americafaith of our fathersold hymnsinspirational songsmeg rayborn dawsonmegzmuzik
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

The sleeping sanctuary: Why your choice of sleeping bag matters for camping or prepping

HRS Editors
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over vaccine profits, pricing and public trust

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over vaccine profits, pricing and public trust

Belle Carter
U.S. Court Detains Ex-OpenAI Engineer Accused of Spying

U.S. Court Detains Ex-OpenAI Engineer Accused of Spying

Chase Codewell
Florida Attorney General Sues Discord Over Age Verification and Content Monitoring

Florida Attorney General Sues Discord Over Age Verification and Content Monitoring

Douglas Harrington
Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Chase Codewell
Trump&#8217;s Truth Social Daily Traffic Falls 36% YoY in September

Trump’s Truth Social Daily Traffic Falls 36% YoY in September

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy