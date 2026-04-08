0407 "WHO DO YOU SAY THAT I AM?" - LEARNING TO RESPECT YAH IN THE AGE OF DISRESPECT

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As I reflected on a particular part of this prayer call (that part will be easy to identify once you reach it, as I don't like sharing personal things) - I felt regret. "Father I should not have shared it. Lord, I wish I had not said that." Yah said, "You should tell them more about the experience. You should tell them how you felt the voice of God as the loudest thing in the universe, reverberating through your chest and all through your bones. You should have said that you knew in that moment EXACTLY how people died in the Old Testament for offending and disrespecting God, because it seemed the distance between where I am and where you were could be bridged in an instant. You realized in one second I can come down there & be standing before you in beautiful array, magnificent in all my power, and my Glory alone would blast you to pieces. You should have said your life flashed before your eyes that day, and how you've never felt sorrier for saying something than what you said to Me. You should tell them how to approach Me, to be careful when talking about Me, My Word, and My Things. Everything to do with Me is considered Holy and classified as "My Things", so tell them to be careful when it comes to dealing with Me and handling themselves around Me. Tell them all that and go to sleep."





You've been told, children of God. You've been told, rebellious resisters. You've been told, seekers & atheists. You've been told, trolls. Goodnight.



