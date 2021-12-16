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LIVE: THE STEW PETERS SHOW - END THE DEEP STATE
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LIVE: The Stew Peters Show - END The Deep State https://rumble.com/vqusjo-live-the-stew-peters-show-end-the-deep-state.html
Quote: "Stew Peters LIVE"
-
Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk
Technological parasitism: Electromagnetic-based wireless nano-sensor network https://is.gd/1PePZf ~ MAC-cinated: Intra-body nano-network https://is.gd/AZaqCC ~ "Waves" are created with non-ionizing radiation https://is.gd/K3NARi
Dr. Andreas Noack - Recently deceased, explains the Graphene component in the vaccine (RIP) https://is.gd/qvKTc4
If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://is.gd/auRSDr
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J
Leuren Moret - Mind control from HAARP, smart-dust, satellites, TV, mobiles etc https://is.gd/MA1Kq6
Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW ~ Google { david martin exposes names faces https://is.gd/FRBBSc }
Bohemian Grove Jr, Bridgewater Associates - CIA corporate front, CIA role in snuff and pornography https://is.gd/yA6e2R ~ Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK
The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
The more science we can throw at these demonic forces the better - Share this far and wide https://is.gd/LsgrFj
The cult are telling you they are murdering you in their concentration camps (hospitals) https://is.gd/Tx1NhU
They are killing people with this bio chemical weapon - Its all in the science - Why the cover up https://is.gd/19RXEf
Deception on a global scale coming to kill you - Wake up time is running out https://bit.ly/2ZENa2w
Oversight needed, US Federal Law Enforcement, disposition matrix, gov. harassment and asset seizure https://is.gd/nTQsa2 ~ Blackb3rry Clu3s on Brighteon https://is.gd/JzGhgi
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://bit.ly/3B4qOod
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://bit.ly/3Ccvdae
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm
Urgent announcement ! From The Fifth Column (Graphene attack by globalists) https://bit.ly/3vE2RD8 ~ Google { graphene site:orwell.city https://bit.ly/3nrsHqb }
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://bit.ly/3GmNEeT
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://bit.ly/3jwm7NZ
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://bit.ly/3vH0kIB - Support the resistance: https://bit.ly/3CdXRYB
TRWS had the chance to go to Newcastle to speak to Mark Steele all about 5G ~ The Really Woke Show https://bit.ly/3BfXNpE
Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-occupation https://is.gd/W7OChQ } ~ Source: WORM https://bit.ly/3vFRZEY
Session 72: The coolant is boiling ~ Corona Investigative Committee, 1st October 2021 https://bit.ly/3GgbYip
Genocide numbers climbing all the time - Keep doing as your told and you will not survive this crime https://bit.ly/3mdjq5S
5G LED crime call out to all good people across the world - Wake up - Justice is coming https://bit.ly/3CvU8FQ
VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/
Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://bit.ly/3GmNHHv
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://bit.ly/3CijBST
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://bit.ly/3mcNXka
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://bit.ly/2Ziuu8O
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://bit.ly/3vSN4Re
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://bit.ly/2Zp7LYz
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://bit.ly/3EdHVpN
Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
LIVE: The Stew Peters Show - END The Deep State https://rumble.com/vqusjo-live-the-stew-peters-show-end-the-deep-state.html
Quote: "Stew Peters LIVE"
-
Facial recognition and direct energy weapons: Gearing up to take out the vaxxinated https://is.gd/wUAS44 saveusnow.org.uk
Technological parasitism: Electromagnetic-based wireless nano-sensor network https://is.gd/1PePZf ~ MAC-cinated: Intra-body nano-network https://is.gd/AZaqCC ~ "Waves" are created with non-ionizing radiation https://is.gd/K3NARi
Dr. Andreas Noack - Recently deceased, explains the Graphene component in the vaccine (RIP) https://is.gd/qvKTc4
If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://is.gd/auRSDr
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J
Leuren Moret - Mind control from HAARP, smart-dust, satellites, TV, mobiles etc https://is.gd/MA1Kq6
Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo ~ Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW ~ Google { david martin exposes names faces https://is.gd/FRBBSc }
Bohemian Grove Jr, Bridgewater Associates - CIA corporate front, CIA role in snuff and pornography https://is.gd/yA6e2R ~ Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK
The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
The more science we can throw at these demonic forces the better - Share this far and wide https://is.gd/LsgrFj
The cult are telling you they are murdering you in their concentration camps (hospitals) https://is.gd/Tx1NhU
They are killing people with this bio chemical weapon - Its all in the science - Why the cover up https://is.gd/19RXEf
Deception on a global scale coming to kill you - Wake up time is running out https://bit.ly/2ZENa2w
Oversight needed, US Federal Law Enforcement, disposition matrix, gov. harassment and asset seizure https://is.gd/nTQsa2 ~ Blackb3rry Clu3s on Brighteon https://is.gd/JzGhgi
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://bit.ly/3B4qOod
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://bit.ly/3Ccvdae
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm
Urgent announcement ! From The Fifth Column (Graphene attack by globalists) https://bit.ly/3vE2RD8 ~ Google { graphene site:orwell.city https://bit.ly/3nrsHqb }
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://bit.ly/3GmNEeT
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://bit.ly/3jwm7NZ
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://bit.ly/3vH0kIB - Support the resistance: https://bit.ly/3CdXRYB
TRWS had the chance to go to Newcastle to speak to Mark Steele all about 5G ~ The Really Woke Show https://bit.ly/3BfXNpE
Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-occupation https://is.gd/W7OChQ } ~ Source: WORM https://bit.ly/3vFRZEY
Session 72: The coolant is boiling ~ Corona Investigative Committee, 1st October 2021 https://bit.ly/3GgbYip
Genocide numbers climbing all the time - Keep doing as your told and you will not survive this crime https://bit.ly/3mdjq5S
5G LED crime call out to all good people across the world - Wake up - Justice is coming https://bit.ly/3CvU8FQ
VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/
Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://bit.ly/3GmNHHv
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://bit.ly/3CijBST
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://bit.ly/3mcNXka
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://bit.ly/2Ziuu8O
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://bit.ly/3vSN4Re
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://bit.ly/2Zp7LYz
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://bit.ly/3EdHVpN
Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
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