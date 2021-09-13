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In the Psychic Flow Show Special Guest Psychic Joanne Leo 2Sept2021
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20 views • September 13, 2021
Carolan Carey has been called "The Psychic Medium of Sarasota" or "SRQ" to all you jet-setters! After doing phone readings from New York to Vietnam - Carolan's clients refer to her as "that psychic from Sarasota". Carolan is a platform medium demonstrating her spirit connection at many area venues. Enjoy candid conversation about mediumship, the psychic arts and your well-being.
http://www.carolancarey.com
Carolan’s Venmo: @Carolan-Carey
Special Guest: Psychic Joanne Leo
Joanne has more than 30 years of experience giving Psychic Medium Readings and Multi Dimensional Healings. She is a Master Numerologist and has appeared on several radio shows and is a consistently booked reader in psychic showcases in the area. Many years ago she began using EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) which has helped many overcome grief, fear, anxieties, goal setting helping them achieve success in areas of their life. This is why her motto for her psychic readings is “READINGS WITH A HEART.”
Her clients come from all areas of the country. Joanne provides individual in person sessions or sessions via phone. She is also available for groups, psychic parties and corporate events.
http://psychicjoanneleo.com
Leave a Tip for Joanne via Venmo: @PsychicJoanne-Leo
http://www.carolancarey.com
Carolan’s Venmo: @Carolan-Carey
Special Guest: Psychic Joanne Leo
Joanne has more than 30 years of experience giving Psychic Medium Readings and Multi Dimensional Healings. She is a Master Numerologist and has appeared on several radio shows and is a consistently booked reader in psychic showcases in the area. Many years ago she began using EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) which has helped many overcome grief, fear, anxieties, goal setting helping them achieve success in areas of their life. This is why her motto for her psychic readings is “READINGS WITH A HEART.”
Her clients come from all areas of the country. Joanne provides individual in person sessions or sessions via phone. She is also available for groups, psychic parties and corporate events.
http://psychicjoanneleo.com
Leave a Tip for Joanne via Venmo: @PsychicJoanne-Leo
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