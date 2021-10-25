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Why Jesus got crucified. The Greek prophecy reveals. Forgiveness in Ancient Greece and Paul's blasphemies.
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355 views • October 25, 2021
My name in Greek means resurrection, so I'm happy to be given the task to talk about Jesus' purpose on earth. Also some more embedded verses in this video.
God gave His only son as a sacrifice to be resurrected, step down to Hades to the kingdom where the devil had authority at that point and release the souls from the claws of the devil, to leave His Holy Spirit here for us and show us the way to heaven. Jesus was not crucified as a sin offering!!!!!! We had forgiveness of sins before his sacrifice!!!
Christianity is Greek. Judaism and the Hebrew cults (hidden inside Greece:Apollo's worship, Eleusinian mysteries, Dionysian) are satanism which Paul used to steal Christianity and twist it then sell it and conquer Europe.
God gave His only son as a sacrifice to be resurrected, step down to Hades to the kingdom where the devil had authority at that point and release the souls from the claws of the devil, to leave His Holy Spirit here for us and show us the way to heaven. Jesus was not crucified as a sin offering!!!!!! We had forgiveness of sins before his sacrifice!!!
Christianity is Greek. Judaism and the Hebrew cults (hidden inside Greece:Apollo's worship, Eleusinian mysteries, Dionysian) are satanism which Paul used to steal Christianity and twist it then sell it and conquer Europe.
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