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EVERYONE NEEDS TO SEE THIS & SHARE! THE WORLD IS GONE IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE
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109 views • September 15, 2020
They are programming our kids now. Parents allowing this have put their jobs as priority over their children. School is not your baby sitter. Keep your kids home if they force them to wear a mask. Your child's life is worth more than your damn job........Maybe it isn't to those of you who let schools mask up your child even if you know covid is fake and mask are useless. You used your child and sacrificed their health out of desperation for a baby sitter. My kid is not going back until masks and social distancing is eliminated. Because I love him. Period.
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