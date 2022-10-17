FBI Headquarters in DC *SHOTS fired or (((Steam)))

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This vid covers whether or not people thought they heard shots in DC FBI headquarters on Sept. 13 or was it a steam valve blowing... The original vids can be searched out and found on You Tube. No copywrites to any material shown and opinion expressed along with others in reading of Comments. We love to exercise our FREEDOM of SPEECH!!!