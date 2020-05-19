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Austrian Study Finds 'Sign Of Human Intervention' In Coronavirus
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3 views • May 19, 2020
Alex Jones details how a scientific study in Austria has found that SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that has led to a pandemic, was likely created in a lab, barring some “remarkable coincidence” that led to the virus naturally evolving to be optimised to attack human cells.
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