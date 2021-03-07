"PROGRESSIVE END GAME" BY TOOTS SWEET

Visit: PatriotsInTune.com & TootsSweet.com.This song was written about the occupy wall street movement a year before it's occupation!!! The Shadow Government of the progressive liberal END GAME is out to destroy America and its belief in the greatest minority on earth - The Individual. Stand up for Freedom NOW before it's too late.



End Game - Copyright 2011 - Lyrics are as follows;



You don't have to be Harry Houdini to figure this one out

While you are watching the right hands good intentions

Beware of the left hands deceptions



Don't you take it as a hating we're debating

Karl Marx you keep on regurgitating

Must be mistaken me with the faking

Chewing the fat from the bacon up in here



Be aware when they're calling your name

Cause now you're playing with the big boys

In their progressive End Game

And it's a blood sport

You're flocking like sheep

Playing for fun

While they're playing for keeps



Coming at you in surround sound

Look around Chelsea to Stuyvesant Town to

Take our country back from the progressive liberal underground

Ride your local 6

east Harlem to China Town

You ain't in Chi Town

Welcome to my Town baby that's right

New York New York it's one hell of a Town

Go ahead take a bite out the Big Apple

Don't mind the liberal maggots



I'm not here to entertain you

Must I explain to you

I thought you already knew

I'm not here to educate you



I'm getting tired of this mascaraed

I've been betrayed

We're being played by this Shadow Government

Of this progressive liberal End Game



Quantitative Easing sounds so soothing sweet and so pleasing

Just like all progressive lingo its meaning's misleading and deceiving

Socialism's out of season rewarding under achieving and

You're about two steps from treason and

Here's the rhyme in my reason

Top down bottom up

Trying to get us riled up

One hundred year liberal mess

You left for us to clean up

The enemy's in DC

I seen them on my TV

Pulling off a robbery

Right in front of me

All the while you're still day dreaming

About this hope and changie feeling

you sold your sole to the liberal devil you believe in

and when you wake you're in the ghetto with no chance of ever leaving



The Coming Insurrection

Political Correction

Social Justice

Bailouts and riots

Union thugs

Marxist's Commie's Fascist's

Always ends up in violence

Obamacare class warfare

Welfare and entitlements

Are just a few Progressive Liberal unholy alliances

There go the facts how the hell you all still denying this



Where's America's peace in the pie in this

If the Liberals had their way there ain't no way we're gonna survive all of this

I ain't ready to say goodbye to all of this

Not just yet



The Fabian Socialist

they keep fueling the flames

Feeding our brains

We're being framed into this global governance

in this progressive liberal End Game



The National Socialist

Keep on changing their names

It sounds insane

Now they're portrayed as State Capitalist's

in this progressive liberal End Game



I'm getting tired of this mascaraed

I've been betrayed

We're being played by this Shadow Government

Of this progressive liberal End Game



Copyright 2011

As we know America's IMMIGRATION system has been broken for years.. But today, under el presidente , we NO longer have an immigration system, we have a TAX PAYER FUNDED WELCOME MAT !! And of course, any time you question the dope of hope's policies or intentions for that matter, on why he's leaving America so vulnerable on our southern border.. (besides being called a racist) the liberals always respond by saying, and i quote.. "Yea, well if you're so smart, how would you fix the immigration problem, the dope of hope has turned into a NATIONAL SECURITY situation, if you were President"??

Well, i'm real glad you asked that question little liberal, .. Because if Tootsie were President, the way i'd clean up this immigration MESS, would go something like this.. I would FIRST have a sit down with every third world liberal dictator from every OPPRESSIVE country around the world, who are literally LIVING like KINGS while the people they RULE OVER barely have the basic necessities simply to LIVE, and i would explain to them, that it's NOT the American Tax Payers JOB or OBLIGATION to take care of the people that have been neglecting for years, subsequently leaving them no choice but to come to America to escape the poverty of the TYRANNICAL government they currently live under for a better life ..

THEN i would lay out Tootsie's NEW IMMIGRATION DEAL which goes something like this…

If all you third world SLUM LORDS won't take care of your OWN people in a HUMANE fashion like ANY CIVILIZED nation should… America will.. BUT don't be surprised when you get the BILL for all the American TAX PAYER SERVICES GENEROUSLY PROVIDED by the GOOD HEARTS of the American PEOPLE while living ILLEGALLY in America..