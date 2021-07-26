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The Patent search continues! Covid Olympics Propaganda! The Running Man!
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121 views • July 26, 2021
1. 5 docs: 7/22/21 https://rumble.com/vk8uzo-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-56-5-doc-special-july-22-2.html?
2. Dr David Martin: anti Trust and Racketeering Law: https://youtu.be/aeAzziS8Jqk
3. Dubai’s makes rain! https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/dubai-makes-artificial-rain-drones-shock-clouds
4. Dr. John Campbell: Vax protection” statistics: reduce by the month. https://youtu.be/wNbs4LCgrcY
5. Reiner And friends: Full show from 7/22/21 https://youtu.be/XO4BmDEE8zw
6. Reiner and David Martin English: portion: https://rumble.com/vjqmxr-david-explains.html
7. Britain: 141 hospitalized. Vaccinated! https://youtu.be/jC02I_aAVW4
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
2. Dr David Martin: anti Trust and Racketeering Law: https://youtu.be/aeAzziS8Jqk
3. Dubai’s makes rain! https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/dubai-makes-artificial-rain-drones-shock-clouds
4. Dr. John Campbell: Vax protection” statistics: reduce by the month. https://youtu.be/wNbs4LCgrcY
5. Reiner And friends: Full show from 7/22/21 https://youtu.be/XO4BmDEE8zw
6. Reiner and David Martin English: portion: https://rumble.com/vjqmxr-david-explains.html
7. Britain: 141 hospitalized. Vaccinated! https://youtu.be/jC02I_aAVW4
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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