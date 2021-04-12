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FINAL ACCOUNT - Official Trailer [HD] - In Theaters May 21 - About the people of Nazi Germany
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308 views • April 12, 2021
This short video is a movie trailer for an upcoming movie to be released in the month of May. Even though this is a short movie trailer it conveys the importance of being vigilant when your government and other powers start to show tyrannical tendencies which unfortunately has been the case with the government of the United States for the past several years and even much more now that President Trump has left office. "We The People" of the United States need to take a very firm stand and fight against the coming Nazi regime that has already been born and has already shown its true colors by the actions of the Biden administration and those who control it and Biden.
Our northern neighbor Canada is also having serious problems with Nazism as the peoples freedoms in Canada are under serious attack with their government using Covid as the excuse for their reasons.
Link To Focus Features - https://www.focusfeatures.com/final-account
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Our northern neighbor Canada is also having serious problems with Nazism as the peoples freedoms in Canada are under serious attack with their government using Covid as the excuse for their reasons.
Link To Focus Features - https://www.focusfeatures.com/final-account
.
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