Washington Democrats Want TOTAL CONTROL

Washington State is facing a political turning point. With Democrats pushing for a legislative supermajority in Olympia, critics warn the last meaningful checks and balances in state government could disappear.

In this episode of Left Coast News:

Washington’s exploding state budget

The use of Emergency Clauses to block voter referendums

The expanded capital gains and “millionaire’s” tax push

Rising crime and homelessness across the state

The nearly $1 billion unemployment fraud scandal

Gun rights concerns under a supermajority

Growing frustration over taxes, spending, and accountability

Is this about effective government… or unchecked political power?

This is the Olympia Overtake.