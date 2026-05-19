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Washington Democrats Want TOTAL CONTROL
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
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Washington State is facing a political turning point. With Democrats pushing for a legislative supermajority in Olympia, critics warn the last meaningful checks and balances in state government could disappear.

In this episode of Left Coast News:

Washington’s exploding state budget

The use of Emergency Clauses to block voter referendums

The expanded capital gains and “millionaire’s” tax push

Rising crime and homelessness across the state

The nearly $1 billion unemployment fraud scandal

Gun rights concerns under a supermajority

Growing frustration over taxes, spending, and accountability

Is this about effective government… or unchecked political power?

This is the Olympia Overtake.

Keywords
bob fergusonseattle crimeleft coast newsolympia politicswashington democratswashington governorwashington state politicswashington gun rightswashington taxesmillionaire tax washingtonwashington supermajorityemergency clause washingtonwashington homelessnessunemployment fraud washingtoncapital gains tax washingtonjohn wickertwashington state budgetwashington referendum lawwashington 2a rightswashington legislative session
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy