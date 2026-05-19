Washington Democrats Want TOTAL CONTROL

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Washington State is facing a political turning point. With Democrats pushing for a legislative supermajority in Olympia, critics warn the last meaningful checks and balances in state government could disappear.
In this episode of Left Coast News:
Washington’s exploding state budget
The use of Emergency Clauses to block voter referendums
The expanded capital gains and “millionaire’s” tax push
Rising crime and homelessness across the state
The nearly $1 billion unemployment fraud scandal
Gun rights concerns under a supermajority
Growing frustration over taxes, spending, and accountability
Is this about effective government… or unchecked political power?
This is the Olympia Overtake.
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