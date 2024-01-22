Some MUCH NEED GOOD NEWS!
2024 is finally starting to take shape.
Indonesia 🇮🇩 has just filed a new case against IsraHell at the ICJ (International Court of Justice) for Illegal Occupation for the last 75 years.
This case is wholly different from the current ongoing case by South Africa against IsraHell for genocide.
