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Mitochondria and Your Gut
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87 views • April 10, 2021
John Dempster, ND, FAARFM, ABAAHP, is a board-certified naturopathic doctor, founder, and medical director of The Dempster Clinic –Center for Functional Medicine. He uses a functional medicine model to treat patients with various conditions such as mental illness, autoimmune disease, and digestive disorders. His approach emphasizes the importance of optimizing biochemical, metabolic, and hormonal function using integrative and evidence-based medicine to promote overall health.
In addition to working with patients at his Toronto-based clinic, Dr. Dempster is also the co-founder of The Mental Wellness Summit, one of the world’s largest web-based forums that provides natural solutions and root cause resolution for mental illness.
In addition to working with patients at his Toronto-based clinic, Dr. Dempster is also the co-founder of The Mental Wellness Summit, one of the world’s largest web-based forums that provides natural solutions and root cause resolution for mental illness.
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