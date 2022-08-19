The Energy Bill Crises U.K. 1) assessment 2) solution 3) reassurance. Together, we’ve got this.

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https://rumble.com/v1glhxj-the-energy-bill-crises-u.k.-1-assessment-2-solution-3-reassurance.-together.html
Original Source
https://youtu.be/u2IpyVxorAc
Katie Hopkins, Exposes, Fake Energy Bills
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Katie Hopkins, Exposes, Fake Energy Bills