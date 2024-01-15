Insane Sky Over LA From Yesterday Jan. 13, 2024 -- CALIFORNIA

Shot this over Long Beach yesterday. Seems they are creating new hideous spew patterns in our skies lately.. Even creepier than the usual. I am noticing so many people that are looking weak and tired now. I am am feeling the same and I am sure this toxic ceiling over us has much to do with it. If you are in LA...Please let me know how you are feeling these days. Also people everywhere ...please send me a report on how you are feeling. The operations are being poured on way more than usual....I am watching.
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
3DogGunnit
https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos
Mike Decker II
https://www.youtube.com/@wyomingmikedecker/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
