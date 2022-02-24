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Bryan Ardis to JD Rucker—“It’s the Jesuits!”
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533 views • February 24, 2022
Calling the Shots: Dr. Bryan Ardis Believes Pope Francis Is Behind Covid and the Jabs
The JD Rucker Show, Published 10 February 2022, Rumble
Mirrored from Johnny Circucci channel
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4/Bryan-Ardis-to-JD-Rucker—“It’s-the-Jesuits!”:e
Calling the Shots: Dr. Bryan Ardis Believes Pope Francis Is Behind Covid and the Jabs
The JD Rucker Show, Published 10 February 2022, Rumble
https://rumble.com/vulecc-calling-the-shots-dr.-bryan-ardis-believes-pope-francis-is-behind-covid-and.html
The JD Rucker Show, Published 10 February 2022, Rumble
Mirrored from Johnny Circucci channel
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4/Bryan-Ardis-to-JD-Rucker—“It’s-the-Jesuits!”:e
Calling the Shots: Dr. Bryan Ardis Believes Pope Francis Is Behind Covid and the Jabs
The JD Rucker Show, Published 10 February 2022, Rumble
https://rumble.com/vulecc-calling-the-shots-dr.-bryan-ardis-believes-pope-francis-is-behind-covid-and.html
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