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THE HEAVY METAL CRISIS - DR Christina Rahm with NICOLAS VENIAMIN
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67 views • February 25, 2022
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How synthetics harm the body. The heavy metal crisis.
What to eat to keep away form heavy metals.
How Heavy metals make you angry!
www.HealingWaysForYou.com
How synthetics harm the body. The heavy metal crisis.
What to eat to keep away form heavy metals.
How Heavy metals make you angry!
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