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Found a Clot Shot Athlete Death and Heart Issue Counter (must bookmark)
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463 views • December 22, 2021
Cover an up to date clot shot athlete death and heart issue tracker that is ideal to share with families to make sure they don't give their kids the poke. Also, we cover end times news on fake meat, saints getting murdered (update on dream), news on programing technology, and the hypnotism psyop.
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Found a Clot Shot Athlete Death and Heart Issue Counter (must bookmark)
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Sjwellfire.com
Found a Clot Shot Athlete Death and Heart Issue Counter (must bookmark)
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