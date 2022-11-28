Create New Account
Vigilant News 11.28.22: China Protests, More Balenciaga, AZ Election, Vaxx & Cancer
Show Notes:

Ryan

China’s COVID Protests

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-11-27/china-covid-unrest-boils-over-as-citizens-defy-lockdown-efforts 
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2020/08/coronavirus-will-never-go-away/614860/ 
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/shanghai-police-pummel-kick-bbc-reporter-edward-lawrence-covid-protest-china-detain-hours-video/ 

Balenciaga

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/balenciaga-damage-control-sues-producer-25-million-child-bdsm-themed-ads-approved/ 
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1596812625517498368.html 

Trump’s “White Supremicist Meeting”

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-11-27/key-trump-2024-rivals-silent-after-his-white-supremacist-meeting 

Justin

Immigration 

Large number of criminal juveniles entering US through DACA

https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/large-number-criminal-juveniles-entering-us-through-daca

Arizona Election

BUSTED! Katie Hobbs Tied To Money From FTX Funded PACs

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/ready-busted-katie-hobbs-tied-money-ftx-funded-pacs/

BREAKING: Maricopa County Response to AZ AG Materially Conflicts with Instructions on Election Day – But They Will Certify Rigged Election TOMORROW Anyways

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/breaking-maricopa-county-response-az-ag-materially-conflicts-instructions-election-day-will-certify-rigged-election-tomorrow-anyways/

Cancer and COVID

Renowned Oncologist Sends Urgent Letter Calling to End COVID Vaccine Program Immediately as Cancers and other Diseases Are Rapidly Progressing in ‘Boosted’ People

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/renowned-oncologist-sends-urgent-letter-calling-uk-end-covid-vaccine-program-immediately-cancers-diseases-rapidly-progressing-boosted-people/

SHOCK REPORT… Executive Ed Dowd: Actuaries Continue to See Elevated Millennial Deaths this Year Since Introduction of Forced Vaccines – Up 36% in August

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/shock-report-executive-ed-dowd-actuaries-continue-see-elevated-millennial-deaths-year-since-introduction-forced-vaccines-36-august/

Child Abuse

Three School Staffers Arrested for Allegedly Locking Up 5-Year-Old Boy with No Food – Student Allegedly Starts Eating Own Feces and Drinks Urine

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/three-school-staffers-arrested-allegedly-locking-5-year-old-boy-no-food-student-starts-eating-feces-drinks-urine/Vigi

Rapid

Dem Rep. Jackson Lee: Words ‘Can Actually Break Your Bones’ https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/11/26/dem-rep-jackson-lee-words-can-actually-break-your-bones/ 

Washington Post Describes Play About Pedophiles “Brilliant”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/washington-post-describes-play-pedophiles-brilliant/

Soros Confessed to Confiscating Holocaust Victims’ Assets Without Remorse

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/human-rights/soros-confessed-to-confiscating-holocaust-victims-assets-without-remorse/

