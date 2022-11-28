Vigilant News 11.28.22: China Protests, More Balenciaga, AZ Election, Vaxx & Cancer

Show Notes:
Ryan
China’s COVID Protests
Balenciaga
Trump’s “White Supremicist Meeting”
Justin
Immigration
Large number of criminal juveniles entering US through DACA
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/large-number-criminal-juveniles-entering-us-through-daca
Arizona Election
BUSTED! Katie Hobbs Tied To Money From FTX Funded PACs
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/ready-busted-katie-hobbs-tied-money-ftx-funded-pacs/
BREAKING: Maricopa County Response to AZ AG Materially Conflicts with Instructions on Election Day – But They Will Certify Rigged Election TOMORROW Anyways
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/breaking-maricopa-county-response-az-ag-materially-conflicts-instructions-election-day-will-certify-rigged-election-tomorrow-anyways/
Cancer and COVID
Renowned Oncologist Sends Urgent Letter Calling to End COVID Vaccine Program Immediately as Cancers and other Diseases Are Rapidly Progressing in ‘Boosted’ People
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/renowned-oncologist-sends-urgent-letter-calling-uk-end-covid-vaccine-program-immediately-cancers-diseases-rapidly-progressing-boosted-people/
SHOCK REPORT… Executive Ed Dowd: Actuaries Continue to See Elevated Millennial Deaths this Year Since Introduction of Forced Vaccines – Up 36% in August
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/shock-report-executive-ed-dowd-actuaries-continue-see-elevated-millennial-deaths-year-since-introduction-forced-vaccines-36-august/
Child Abuse
Three School Staffers Arrested for Allegedly Locking Up 5-Year-Old Boy with No Food – Student Allegedly Starts Eating Own Feces and Drinks Urine
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/three-school-staffers-arrested-allegedly-locking-5-year-old-boy-no-food-student-starts-eating-feces-drinks-urine/Vigi
Rapid
Dem Rep. Jackson Lee: Words ‘Can Actually Break Your Bones’ https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/11/26/dem-rep-jackson-lee-words-can-actually-break-your-bones/
Washington Post Describes Play About Pedophiles “Brilliant”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/washington-post-describes-play-pedophiles-brilliant/
Soros Confessed to Confiscating Holocaust Victims’ Assets Without Remorse
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/human-rights/soros-confessed-to-confiscating-holocaust-victims-assets-without-remorse/
